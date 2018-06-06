Sonos speakers will support Apple AirPlay 2 in July

Sarah Tew/CNET

One of the first speaker makers to support Apple's new AirPlay 2 system for whole-home audio was Sonos, and now we know when it's coming: July.

AirPlay 2 allows you to control multiple compatible speakers like the HomePod or Sonos, or Apple TV devices, around the home, and stream music to them using an iPhone, iPad or Mac computer. Supported Sonos speakers include the Sonos One, Play 5, and Playbase, as well as the new Sonos Beam.

When the update arrives to Sonos speakers in July, they will show up as available play targets within iOS. Sonos will also offer some control of music via Alexa voice control, which Sonos speakers like the Sonos One support. Once music is playing via AirPlay 2, a voice command to Alexa can pause or skip tracks, for example.

The audio company made the announcement today along with the Beam, a new compact soundbar. It made no mention of when support for Google Assistant, promised sometime in 2018, would be added.