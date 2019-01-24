Sonos looking to add smart headphones to its lineup, report says

David Carnoy/CNET

Sonos is looking to add headphones with an integrated voice assistant to its existing portfolio of wireless speakers, Bloomberg reports.

The audio company has approached overseas manufacturers about producing headphones to compete with models costing $300 or more.

The headphones will reportedly "work with multiple music services and digital assistants." This is similar to the in-home Sonos Beam and One speakers. The company is in the process of adding Google Assistant to the existing Alexa integration on supported devices.

"We don't comment on future product plans," a Sonos spokesperson said in a statement.



The company dominates the multiroom music category among third-party manufacturers, but Amazon's Echo series is still the leader in voice assistant speakers.

Headphones are a crowded category, however, and the company would have to compete with well-established companies such as Sony, Bose and Apple.