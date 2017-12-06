Sonos and Ikea team up for... something

Ikea

Home furnishings giant Ikea and audio company Sonos have announced a collaboration that will "democratize music."

What form this ultimately takes is unclear, but it could include adding Sonos audio hardware to Ikea products, or designing Ikea products specifically around Sonos hardware, such as the excellent new Sonos One.

In a news release, Björn Block, the head of Ikea's Home Smart division, said, "We want to create products designed for how people listen together at home. By teaming up with Sonos we want to combine Ikea home furnishing knowledge with Sonos' expertise within great home sound."

Ikea already offers several connected home products, including wireless charging pads and Tradfri smart light bulbs. The company says its Sonos collaboration will launch in 2019.