Sonic the Hedgehog's movie leans into its body controversy

When the silhouette of Sonic the Hedgehog as he'll appear in his 2019 movie was revealed last week, the internet erupted in horror. But now that Sonic's movie Twitter account is open, it's ready to fully embrace everyone's reaction to Sonic's more muscular look.

The Twitter account's first original tweet is a parody of the reaction, featuring two bulbous blue legs with the rest of the body covered with a sign that says "Can't a guy get a workout? Be back next year." The account also retweeted fan art depicting Sonic's larger legs, deciding perhaps to unite with fans' feelings of the ridiculousness instead of fighting it.

The silhouette was just the beginning of Sonic's changed-up look for the 2019 movie, which executive producer Tim Miller says is being done to accommodate how the character would appear in a real-life setting.

"He's not going to feel like a Pixar character would because I don't think that's the right aesthetic to make it feel like part of our world," Miller said in an interview with IGN when the look debuted.

And get ready Sonic fans, because sometime before the movie debuts on Nov. 8, 2019, that shadow will lift and we'll see what other changes are coming for the video game character's movie.

