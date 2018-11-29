Some PlayStation Classic games look like hot garbage

Nope, Sorry returns with a match that goes right down to the buzzer, as Jeff faces off against Roger Cheng from CNET News.
This week's topics include:
- So what's the verdict on the PlayStation Classic?
- Do we even need to go to Mars?
- A battle of the coasts: Atlantic Ocean vs. Pacific Ocean
If you'd like to submit a topic for debate on next week's show, that's wonderful. You can submit one in the comments section on YouTube.
