Solo: A Star Wars Story outsells Black Panther times two

Tickets went on sale at midnight Eastern and started breaking records in less than 12 parsecs. (Yes, that's a measure of distance.)

Solo: A Star Wars Story stars Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, Donald Glover as a young Lando Calrissian, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as droid L3-37.

Meet the Millennium Falcon: The ship that made the Kessel Run to Wakanda and... wait, what?

Presale tickets for Solo: A Star Wars Story went on sale on Fandango at midnight Eastern Time and have already doubled presales for Marvel's blockbuster hit Black Panther in less than 24 hours. Among 2018 films, Solo's presale numbers are second only to Avengers: Infinity War. 

Ticket-buyers receive a free Solo poster but must pay shipping and handling charges. Fans also have a new way to buy online tickets on the service using just their voices, via Google Assistant. The voice service can be used on any Google Assistant-supported device, including smart speakers like the Google Home and Android phones.

Solo: A Star Wars Story stars Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, the role made famous by Harrison Ford, while Donald Glover steps into Billy Dee Williams' role as Lando Calrissian. Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thandie Newton and Joonas Suotamo also star.

Solo: A Star Wars story opens May 24 in the UK and Australia, and May 25 in the US.

