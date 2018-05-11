Solo: A Star Wars Story verdicts are in (and they're loving Lando)

Jonathan Olley

We used to have to wait 16 years for a new Star Wars movie -- now these things are landing faster than an X-Wing in a Dagobah swamp.

Thursday night it was time for Solo: A Star Wars Story, the second Star Wars anthology film after Rogue One and the first to give us modern audiences insight to the origins story of everyone's favourite scruffy-looking nerf herder. Taking place before the events in Star Wars: Episode IV, think baby-faced Han Solo, cool AF Lando Calrissian (thanks Childish Gambino) and... Chewbacca being as hairy as ever.

The first public previews for Solo are on May 24, but the film premiered in Hollywood on Thursday night.

Unlike the night when the first Avengers: Infinity War audiences started spilling out of theatres with their hot takes, the reactions to Solo were slower to hit Twitter. And it was a mixed bag.

The verdict? Just like an out-of-use Millennium Falcon, things take a while to get off the ground. But there's some real gold to be found.

#SoloAStarWarsStory has a bit of a rough start, but it was a blast of of an adventure. And yes, Donald Glover steals the movie! But you already knew that. pic.twitter.com/4SGiq6tDmQ — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) May 11, 2018

The first act of SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY can be hit and miss clunky. But once Donald Glover's Lando shows up (who is legit fantastic) and the Kessel Run heist plot kicks in, it's a whole lot of fun. (And those who've always wanted a Han and Chewbacca shower scene are in luck.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 11, 2018

#SoloAStarWarsStory: It takes a bit for it to find its feet and for AE to turn on enough charm to make you forget he’s not HF. But once it kicks into its hey-let’s-make-a-crew and yes-also-do-a-heist stuff, it totally flies. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) May 11, 2018

After seeing #SoloAStarWarsStory I can confirm one thing: bank on Lando: A Star Wars Story getting a green light by the end of the year. Donald Glover continues to be perfect. pic.twitter.com/ipjq0rcEtX — Conner Schwerdtfeger (@ConnerWS) May 11, 2018

Wow. Just come out of #SoloAStarWarsStory and can confirm it’s kinda a blast. @donaldglover was as perfect as expected, but Alden Ehrenreich has swagger to match, and spare. — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) May 11, 2018

There were plenty of fans who were unfaltering in their praise...

Boom. #SoloAStarWarsStory Loved it. Stay off the internet! Avoid spoilers! Great job @RealRonHoward and cast! — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) May 11, 2018

Wow. #SoloAStarWarsStory was a TON of fun. Felt more like a Star Wars movie than Rogue One. Don’t look up spoilers! It’s full of surprises. — jo s e p h (@woeisjoe) May 11, 2018

#SoloAStarWarsStory is reaaaaalllly good. Fun as hell. It’s a straight intergalactic heist movie, kind of refreshing to see a Star Wars movie w/o a Death Star or the rebellion’s fate at stake. Alden Ehrenreich is super impressive as Han, but L3 might be my favorite new character. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) May 11, 2018

Solo: A Star Wars Story is more of what I loved about Rogue One. Most real looking film in the franchise, and the best blaster actions scenes and vehicle chases. #SoloAStarWarsStory — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) May 11, 2018

For fans, the verdict seems to be that this is a worthy addition to the Star Wars canon.

So, I was REALLY worried about #SoloAStarWarsStory but those concerns are totally laid to rest. A movie for fans AND those totally fresh to the Star Wars franchise. Heart, humor and a Falcon full of top notch action. From a worry to a favorite. Very, very happy! pic.twitter.com/VhvBSDFvjE — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 11, 2018

We'll still have to wait for the full reviews, but what's your verdict? Psyched to see a Han for the new millennium, or already placing your bets on Lando? Let us know in the comments!

