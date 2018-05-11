Solo: A Star Wars Story verdicts are in (and they're loving Lando)

We used to have to wait 16 years for a new Star Wars movie -- now these things are landing faster than an X-Wing in a Dagobah swamp.
Thursday night it was time for Solo: A Star Wars Story, the second Star Wars anthology film after Rogue One and the first to give us modern audiences insight to the origins story of everyone's favourite scruffy-looking nerf herder. Taking place before the events in Star Wars: Episode IV, think baby-faced Han Solo, cool AF Lando Calrissian (thanks Childish Gambino) and... Chewbacca being as hairy as ever.
The first public previews for Solo are on May 24, but the film premiered in Hollywood on Thursday night.
Unlike the night when the first Avengers: Infinity War audiences started spilling out of theatres with their hot takes, the reactions to Solo were slower to hit Twitter. And it was a mixed bag.
The verdict? Just like an out-of-use Millennium Falcon, things take a while to get off the ground. But there's some real gold to be found.
There were plenty of fans who were unfaltering in their praise...
For fans, the verdict seems to be that this is a worthy addition to the Star Wars canon.
We'll still have to wait for the full reviews, but what's your verdict? Psyched to see a Han for the new millennium, or already placing your bets on Lando? Let us know in the comments!
