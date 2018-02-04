'Solo' TV spot blasts out during game, trailer due Monday

The first TV spot for the 2018 movie "Solo: A Star Wars Story," about the younger days of Millennium Falcon pilot Han Solo, was released Sunday during the Super Bowl, with the full trailer to come Monday morning during "Good Morning America."

Alden Ehrenreich stars as young Han Solo (who was played, of course, by Harrison Ford in the original films). The film also stars Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Joonas Suotamo.

The TV spot itself didn't reveal much, only a few obstructed shots of Ehrenreich as our hero, and the briefest look (from the back!) of his Wookiee pal Chewbacca. But we did learn Solo wants to be a pilot, specifically "the best in the galaxy." More to come Monday.

Ron Howard took over the director's chair in June, replacing Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Laugh it up, fuzzball. Don't everyone thank him all at once.

There's been such heated anticipation for the trailer that there's even a Twitter account, "Is the Solo Trailer out yet?" After the TV spot dropped, the account tweeted the answer to its own question: "Technically no."

Technically no. — Is the Solo Trailer out yet? (@Solomovieyet) February 4, 2018

"Solo" is scheduled to open May 24 in Australia and May 25 in the US and UK.