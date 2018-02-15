'Solo: A Star Wars Story' action figures debut ahead of Toy Fair

Hasbro

Hasbro's new line of Star Wars toys unveiled Wednesday are giving us a closer look at the faces we'll see in "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Coming out this spring, three 6-inch figures from The Black Series line include detailed depictions of Alden Ehrenreich's younger Han Solo, Donald Glover's super spiffy Lando Calrissian and Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra.

Hasbro

While we still don't know much about Qi'ra yet, she is a childhood friend of Solo's according to Entertainment Weekly. From her figure we can glean that she's packing a gun in case a fight breaks out. The figures will cost $20 each, which roughly converts to £15 and AU25.

Hasbro

Hasbro also announced an expansion of their Force Link line of toys for this spring, which play sound effects when held and shaken about with the Force Link 2.0 wristband.

A starter set that includes a wristband and a 3.75-inch version of the younger Han Solo will cost $30 (roughly £20, AU$40) and other 3.75-inch figures will sell for $8 (roughly £5, AU$10) each.

Hasbro

On the higher end of the Force Link set is a $100 (roughly £70, AU$125) depiction of the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon, which will include lights, sounds and rumble effects to represent the vehicle kicking into hyperdrive. Panels of the ship will even pop off as it portrays itself racing through the cosmos.

Hasbro

These toys are getting unveiled ahead of Toy Fair 2018, which is taking place in New York starting Friday.

