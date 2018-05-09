Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Darth Vader, Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker have their own theme songs in the Star Wars films, so why not everyone's favorite Wookiee warrior, Chewbacca?

Director Ron Howard stopped by Twitter on Tuesday with Chewbacca (played by actor Joonas Suotamo).

Howard revealed some interesting clues and possible spoilers as to what happens to Han Solo, Chewbacca and their friends in his video Q&A for the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story movie.

Fans also find out that Chewbacca finally gets his own theme song from composer John Powell.

"John Williams himself suggested that John Powell would be a great candidate to not only use the classic Star Wars themes, but also the new theme that John Williams himself wrote for Han Solo," Howard said in the video posted on Twitter on Tuesday. "John Powell wrote a lot of great themes, including the first-ever Chewbacca theme."

Could this possibly be the Chewbacca theme playing in the background of the latest clip from Solo: A Star Wars Story? And which song is the Chewbacca theme in the new movie soundtrack listing revealed by composer John Powell on his Instagram on Tuesday?

Fans will just have to wait to find out when they see Solo: A Star Wars Story when it hits theaters worldwide on May 25.