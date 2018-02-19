CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Lego Millennium Falcon: How fast can you build the Kessel run?

Snap it together, fuzzball! A new playset tied to "Solo: A Star Wars Story" might reveal some movie spoilers.

lego-millennium-falcon-kessel-run-solo-star-wars-toy-fair-mike-sorrentino-cnet-4

You can build the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon this spring.

 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

(Possible spoilers ahead for "Solo: A Star Wars Story.")

How quickly can you build the Lego Kessel Run Millennium Falcon? On Wednesday, Lego introduced a new playset coming in April and tied to the upcoming film "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

The Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set (is that very name a spoiler?) comes with 1,412 pieces and will be priced at $170 (£121, AU$214).

lego-millennium-falcon-kessel-run-solo-star-wars-toy-fair-mike-sorrentino-cnet-1Enlarge Image

The Lego version of the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon has some very familiar features to the version seen in the original Star Wars trilogy, but is it the same ship?

 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

More on the Millennium Falcon

It includes a young and dashing Han, prior Falcon owner Lando Calrissian, Emilia Clarke's character Qi'ra, a Kessel droid, and two characters yet-to-be-revealed.

Since the Lego set comes out a month before the "Solo" movie, looks like hard-core fans will be able to sneak some spoilers off the toy-store shelves.

hanchewienew

Young Han and Chewie are ready to fly, in Lego form.

 Lego Twitter

It's not cheap, but it's nowhere near as pricey as the $800 Lego Millennium Falcon (£650, AU$1,008) that came out in October. At 7,500 pieces, that set is the biggest in Lego history, and includes two generations of minifigs, so "New Hope"-era Han, Leia, Chewbacca and C-3PO can rub elbows with older Han, Rey, Finn and BB-8.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" comes out May 24 in Australia and May 25 in the US and UK. Here's everything we know about the film so far.

lego-millennium-falcon-kessel-run-solo-star-wars-toy-fair-mike-sorrentino-cnet-7

Panels on top of the ship lift off to reveal the inside of the Millennium Falcon.

 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

First published Feb. 14, 2018, 1:06 p.m. PT.
Update Feb. 19, 10:56 a.m. PT: Adds photos of the ship from Toy Fair 2018 in New York.

lego-star-wars-ultimate-millennium-falcon-012
17
Lego Millennium Falcon: Feast your eyes on 17 gorgeous photos
Next Article: 5G is less sexy sizzle, and more substance at MWC