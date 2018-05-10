He's already famous for flying down the wing, overpowering opponents and other superheroics on the pitch, but soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is about to become an actual superhero.

The Real Madrid star will be transformed into cartoon form to lead Striker Force 7, a team of superheroes created by Graphic India to appear in animations, games, comics and other media. And he's also producing a new drama for Facebook that will follow the adventures of a women's football team in New York.

The soccer drama will be available on Facebook Watch, the social network's Netflix and YouTube-rivalling video-on-demand platform. The new show will join other Facebook Watch shows like Humans of New York, Skam Austin and the Emmy-nominated Mind of a Chef.