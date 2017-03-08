Microsoft is closing its social network. You didn't know Microsoft had a social network? Well, that could be why it's shutting down.

So.cl looks a bit like content-sharing networks such as Tumblr or Pinterest. It launched nearly five years ago in May 2012 as an experiment primarily aimed at students and younger people.

Microsoft's Fuse Labs, which specialises in wacky ideas like this, announced today that the service would close on 15 March.

Fuse Labs bid farewell to So.cl users with a blog post. "In supporting you, Socl's unique community of creators," the post read, "we have learned invaluable lessons in what it takes to establish and maintain community as well as introduce novel new ways to make, share and collect digital stuff we love."

Among these novel elements were So.cl features called riffs, picotales, video parties, blinks and Kodu.