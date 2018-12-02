SNL parody ad skewers Netflix and its 8 billion shows

Ever noticed the sheer number of Netflix offerings and wondered why most of them are shows or films you have no desire to watch? Saturday Night Live this Saturday skewered the streaming channel with a fake commercial tackling that and other issues.

For 2019, the ad claims, Netflix has "gone crazy" and is spending billions of dollars to make so many shows that by the time you'd scrolled through all the choices, new shows would've arrived. A Netflix pitch meeting shows executives throwing money at a producer after hearing just half a sentence about her proposed new show.

Host Claire Foy, star of The Crown, revisits her role as Queen Elizabeth II in Saved By The Crown, a comedy that sends the monarch to high school. And the network has so many shows, even they haven't watched them all, the ad claims, teasing a fictional drama called Kennymeade Depot that only one woman (Kate McKinnon) has ever watched.

There's also a disturbingly dark Family Matters reboot, and a twist on Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee called Leslie Jones In A Van Getting Batteries. (Tip: She probably shouldn't be allowed to drive.)

But maybe the line that most viewers can relate to comes when narrator Beck Bennett declares, "We still got movies! Thousand of them! 12 of which you wanna watch!"