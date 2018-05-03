Somehow, Amazon is still selling the SNES Classic for $80 today

Sarah Tew/CNET

No guarantees. But last we checked, Amazon was still selling the remarkably-hard-to-find-unless-you-subscribe-to-deal-alerts Super Nintendo Classic Edition (SNES Classic) miniature game console, with its collection of 21 mostly fantastic preinstalled SNES classic games, for the regular, non-scalper price of $80.

It's not a Lightning Deal, or a Gold Box. This time, you don't need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber (hey, did you know Prime prices are going up?) to buy one. It's just... there, for anyone to purchase. And has been, for a couple hours.

At least it was when we finished writing this post. Your mileage may vary.