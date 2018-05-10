Snap's Evan Spiegel raked in $505M in 2017, tops CEOs of Tesla, Google

Michael Kovac/Getty

Snap co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel is the highest paid executive of a publicly traded company in the US, Bloomberg said Thursday in its Bloomberg Pay Index.

Spiegel's compensation totals about $505 million and puts him at the top of the list, ahead of other tech CEOs like Google's Sundar Pichai ($144 million) and Tesla's Elon Musk ($150 million).

Snap did not immediately respond to a request for comment.