CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

Snap's Evan Spiegel raked in $505M in 2017, tops CEOs of Tesla, Google

Evan Spiegel gets paid more than Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai. A lot more.

gettyimages-456877564.jpg

Snap co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel gets about $504.5 million in compensation.

 Michael Kovac/Getty

Snap co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel is the highest paid executive of a publicly traded company in the US, Bloomberg said Thursday in its Bloomberg Pay Index.

Spiegel's compensation totals about $505 million and puts him at the top of the list, ahead of other tech CEOs like Google's Sundar Pichai ($144 million) and Tesla's Elon Musk ($150 million). 

Snap did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Next Article: Duplex, Android P and Assistant: Everything important from Google I/O