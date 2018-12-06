Snapdragon Tech Summit 2018, day 3 livestream: Always-connected PCs and more

Day 1 was all about 5G. Day 2 was a deep dive on the new Snapdragon 855 mobile processor. And for the grand finale of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Tech Summit, the focus centered on the always-connected PC, with an announcement of its new 8cx processor, designed specifically for Windows 2-in-1s.

It's no secret that Qualcomm wants a slice of Intel's pie: The company debuted the first generation of PCs at this same conference a year ago, thanks to a reconfigured version of Windows 10 (Windows on ARM) designed to run on the Snapdragon 835 CPU found in 2017-era phones. Those PCs weren't speed demons, but they did run a subset of Windows apps with marathon battery life of 20 hours or more.

Look for Qualcomm to talk updated chip solutions for 2019 successor products that will close the speed and performance gap, as well as emphasize 5G connectivity, too.

The earlier version of this story, which includes a full summary of news from the first and second days of the summit, appears below.

If your next Android phone taps into 5G speeds, chances are you have Qualcomm to thank. The world's largest chipmaker has a hand in nearly every top Android phone you care about, from Galaxy and Pixel phones to the cult favorite, OnePlus. That's why the features and advancements that Qualcomm lays out at its three-day Snapdragon Technology Summit matter: They set the course for the world's first 5G phones.

5G is no longer a distant dream. "We're months away from launching 5G," Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon told the crowd gathered in Hawaii.

During Tuesday's keynote, Amon showed off a prototype 5G device that could tap into 5G networks that Verizon and AT&T lit up in a convention center ballroom. Samsung also had a prototype design of its first 5G phone, one that it promised will launch with Verizon and AT&T in the first half of 2019. (Too bad we weren't allowed to touch it.)

Wednesday marked a deep dive into Snapdragon 855, as well as other partnership announcements. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau joined the summit to say his company will launch a 5G device with carrier EE by the end of May in the UK, making it the first Snapdragon 855 phone in Europe. In China, Xiaomi, OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo and ZTE, are developing Snapdragon 855-power 5G phones for China Mobile.

Stay tuned for complete on-the-ground-coverage of Always Connected PCs on Thursday.

