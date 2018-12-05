Snapdragon 855: Live details on the chip powering 2019's biggest phones, 2 p.m. ET

It's Day 2 of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii, and the focus turns from 5G to the Snapdragon 855. The chip -- which will power most, if not all of the top Android phones of 2019 -- was formally announced yesterday, but details on exactly how much faster and better it is than last year's model will be the focus of today's keynote.
Here are the biggest announcements from Day 1:
- Samsung and Qualcomm's photo prototypes tease our 5G future.
- Qualcomm reveals Snapdragon 855, its next chip for 5G (and 4G) phones, with more details coming Wednesday.
- Samsung and Verizon will partner on a 5G smartphone in the first half of 2019.
- Samsung will make a 5G smartphone for AT&T, too.
- Samsung, Verizon and AT&T hint that a 5G phone and service is going to cost you.
- Qualcomm: 5G Android flagship phones will storm the 2019 holidays.
- World's first ultrasonic fingerprint reader unlocks your phone with sound waves.
- Verizon plans to set up 5G incubators in Washington, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area to target specific uses for the fast networks.
