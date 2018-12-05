CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Snapdragon 855: Live details on the chip powering 2019's biggest phones, 2 p.m. ET

Day 2 of the Qualcomm Tech Summit is all about the Snapdragon 855, which is expected to power the Galaxy S10 and more.

20181204-121057
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

It's Day 2 of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii, and the focus turns from 5G to the Snapdragon 855. The chip -- which will power most, if not all of the top Android phones of 2019 -- was formally announced yesterday, but details on exactly how much faster and better it is than last year's model will be the focus of today's keynote. 

You can watch today's stream embedded above (soon) or at qualcomm.com at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m PT

Here are the biggest announcements from Day 1:

Read: Qualcomm is about to give us our best glimpse yet into the 5G revolution

Read: Samsung, Verizon will partner on 5G smartphone in first half of 2019

Next Article: Samsung and Qualcomm phone prototypes tease our 5G future