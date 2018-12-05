Snapdragon 855: Live details on the chip powering 2019's biggest phones, 2 p.m. ET

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

It's Day 2 of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii, and the focus turns from 5G to the Snapdragon 855. The chip -- which will power most, if not all of the top Android phones of 2019 -- was formally announced yesterday, but details on exactly how much faster and better it is than last year's model will be the focus of today's keynote.

You can watch today's stream embedded above (soon) or at qualcomm.com at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m PT.

Here are the biggest announcements from Day 1:

