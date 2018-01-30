Snapchat’s Bitmoji Deluxe adds new skin tones and hairstyles

Snap

Snapchat is giving you more options to customize your Bitmoji avatar.

On Tuesday, the social media app unveiled Bitmoji Deluxe, a new iteration of its feature that lets you create a cartoon version of yourself to use in messaging apps.

With Bitmoji Deluxe, you can snap a selfie and use that as a starting point for creating your avatar. With the new feature, you'll be able to choose from more skin tones, facial features, accessories and hairstyle options. Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, said more hairstyles, in particular, was a big request from the Snapchat community.

Snap bought Bitstrips, which makes Bitmoji, in summer 2016. The company says the new customization options are about making the software more inclusive. People who want to use previous versions of the feature, like Bitstrips or Bitmoji "Classic," can change the style in their settings.

Bitmoji Deluxe is available on Snapchat, Apple's iMessage, Google's Gboard and other messaging apps.