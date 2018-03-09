Snapchat Stories testing out Instagram-style tagging feature

NurPhoto

We've gotten kind of use to Instagram stealing features from rival Snapchat. But here's a case of the opposite.

Snap-owned Snapchat is giving some users the ability to tag others in Stories with a link to their profile, just like you can do on Instagram.

It appears the feature was first spotted by Twitter user and actor Matt Rappaport, TechCrunch reported. Snap confirmed tagging is being tested but declined to offer up any details.

The @ tag lets Snapchat users call each other out in Stories, the feature that lets you publish a series of photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. You just type a username in the text field of your image or video caption.

Facebook-owned Instagram famously copied Snapchat's popular Stories feature, also to great success. It also borrowed Snapchat's face filters feature, among others.

Payback?