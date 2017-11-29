Snapchat put a face filter on itself (The 3:59, Ep. 324)

Snap is getting a facelift, but is it enough?
On Wednesday's podcast, we talk about:
- Snap introducing new features to its redesigned Snapchat application.
- The glaring flaw in High Sierra that lets you break in to Macs by simply typing "root."
- THE "AVENGERS INFINITY WAR" TRAILER.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
