Snapchat is reportedly considering permanent snaps

Guillaume Payen/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Snap is looking at letting photos stick around longer on its Snapchat app, according to a report Monday.

The social media company is thinking about making public posts live longer or even permanently, as well as revealing the identities of those making the posts, according to Reuters, which cited an anonymous source.

Snap is also carefully considering the privacy, technical and legal impact of such moves, it noted, especially in the wake of Facebook's scandal-scarred 2018.

These changes would only apply to photos and videos shared to the publicly viewable Our Story, the outlet's source said, and could still be deleted manually.

The company is reportedly responding to feedback from its news discovery partners, which want to increase the app's viability for use by media outlets. Snapchat made some Stories shareable outside the app in 2018, as it tried to draw in more users.

It'd be a shift for Snapchat, which launched in 2011 and found an audience among teens and millennials in part because of the posts' ephemeral nature. But Facebook started offering copycat services on its main site and Instagram in 2017, and Snapchat struggled after an app redesign didn't go over well.

Snapchat declined to comment on the report.