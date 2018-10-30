Snapchat aims to keep millennial Brits hooked with local shows

Snapchat

Snapchat announced a slew of new video series on Tuesday geared specifically towards a British audience.

Snap is partnering with 17 content makers including Channel 4, Sky News, Sky Sports, The Guardian, Culture Trip, Vice and influencer network Gleam Futures to bring new video content to the social network.

Snap launched its original scripted shows at the beginning of October as part of its bid to entice teens and millennials to stay on the social network, which has struggled to maintain its active daily user numbers over the past year. These shows are not necessarily exclusive to Snapchat, so do not fall within the remit of its "originals", but do increase the amount of video content on Snapchat. The push into original video echo the efforts of Facebook and Instagram, which introduced IGTV earlier this year.

Snapchat values authoritative content over popular content, said Rami Saad, head of international content partnerships, announcing the original shows at a press event in London. The social network wants to avoid becoming an echo chamber and prioritise local content in different regions, he added.

Time spent watching shows has tripled since the beginning of the year, said Saad, and in the UK there are already five million monthly viewers of its original shows -- a number Snap hopes will continue to grow.

In total, 25 new shows will be available through Snapchat's Discover page, some of which are available immediately.