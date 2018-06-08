Snapchat adds ticket buying through SeatGeek integration

Mauricio Santana / Getty Images

Snapchat users can buy tickets to games and concerts after the social media platform teamed up with SeatGeek.

Fans can buy tickets directly from the teams and artists by swiping up, selecting their tickets and checking out within the Snapchat app.

Snapchat started working on e-commerce features in February and Los Angeles Football Club was the first to sell tickets this way, through Snapchat Story and a Snapcode on its website, for its May 26 match against DC United.

"Selling tickets directly to our followers on Snapchat gives us an incredible opportunity to connect with our most dedicated supporters," said Tom Penn, Los Angeles Football Club's president and co-owner.

The ticket marketplace company said it's working with Snapchat to add more events.

"We see Snapchat as an incredible opportunity for teams and artists to increase discovery of their events, while also potentially rewarding their most dedicated fans with exclusive offers," said SeatGeek co-founder Russ D'Souza.

Snapchat did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Snapchat recently began testing unskippable six-second ads -- Snapchat Commercials -- within its Shows. It also rolled back a redesign in the face of a negative user reaction.

