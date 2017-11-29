Snap unveils redesigned personalized Snapchat experience

Snap

Snapchat wants to be there for you.

Snap, the company behind the social media network, on Wednesday unveiled new features to make Snapchat more personalized. In particular, the company is splitting up the app experience to separate the social aspect of Snapchat (your friends) and the media aspects (your interests and content).

Snapchat still opens up with the camera app as its "home page," but introduced a new "Friends" page when you swipe to the left. Swiping to the right gets to an updated "Discover" page with shows and content from media partners. The company said it hopes to make the Discover page easier for partners to distribute their content and make money off of the platform.

The redesign is a response to the slowing growth that Snap continues to face. The company in the last quarter admitted that its user experience was confusing and a detriment to adding new people.

The company is also facing intense competition from Facebook, which has rolled out a similar "Stories" short-video-post feature both on its core site and on Instagram.