Snap unveiled the second iteration of its Spectacles wearable camera, with faster uploads, water resistance, and improved audio quality for videos, the company said in a blog post Thursday.
Snap's first version of Spectacles launched to a lot of hype in 2016 before quickly fizzling out. Releasing its Spectacles was meant to be a transformative event for Snapchat, which dropped the "chat" from the company's name for Spectacles' launch and redefined itself as a "camera" company. But after a few months of scarcity-fueled buzz, Spectacles started collecting dust. The company has so many unsold Spectacles sitting around, it had to book a $40 million loss in November.
In a comparatively understated six-sentence blog post, Snap said the new version of Spectacles has a smaller profile and is water resistant. The audio quality of video captures has improved, the company said, and now you can press and hold to take a photo. It also said Spectacles will transfer to Snapchat up to four times faster than previously -- always in high definition.
