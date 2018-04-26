CNET también está disponible en español.

Snap Spectacles are back... why?? (The 3:59, Ep. 393)

We discuss the new rebooted Spectacles, Facebook's profit and the death of cash.

On this podcast, we talk about:

Now Playing: Watch this: Snap Spectacles are back...why??? (The 3:59, Ep. 393)
4:09

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

