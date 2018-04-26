On this podcast, we talk about:
- Snap reveals a new version of its Snap Spectacles, which offer faster uploads and water resistance.
- Facebook earnings show strong growth in users and revenue, despite Cambridge Analytica woes.
- The long-awaited death of cash may finally be reaching a tipping point.
Snap Spectacles are back...why?? (The 3:59, Ep. 393)
