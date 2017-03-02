For Snap shares, it's time to crackle

J. Emilio Flores, Corbis via Getty Images



Snapchat, the disappearing-photo app that's an all-consuming obsession for young people, is coming of age.

In one of the most anticipated tech IPOs in years, its parent company, Snap, is going public Thursday morning, with a share price set at $17.

Snap's shares haven't officially begun trading quite yet, so we don't know exactly how the market will react to the stock -- whether investors will buy into the young company's promise, or Snap needs to do some work convincing everyone but the young people who love its app that it's actually a good idea for a company.

Co-founders CEO Evan Spiegel and CTO Bobby Murphy rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, where the shares will trade under the ticker symbol SNAP.

Snap is hoping to raise more than $3 billion with its IPO, money it's going to use to do things like hire more employee or make acquisitions.

If you haven't been keeping up, Snap has been one of tech's unlikeliest success stories in years. Started by Spiegel, a 26-year-old Stanford University dropout, the app was once dismissed as a sexting app before finding massive adoption among teens and young adults.

Now, the Los Angeles-based social network is emerging as one of the biggest threats to Facebook and Twitter. It's claim to fame: popularizing casual social networking. Since posts quickly disappear, people don't have to worry about their photos and videos being around or impressive enough to stand the test of time. What Snap has shown is that people can feel comfortable posting anything, from the mundane to amusing.

And young people love it. Nearly 70 percent of all 18- to 24-year-olds in the US use the app, according to ComScore. More than 150 million people use the service every day.

That's why Snap has drawn the ire and envy of Silicon Valley's biggest companies. Most notably, Facebook is trying to duplicate its product mojo, with a near-identical clone of Snapchat Stories, which lets people post strings of videos and photos that self-detonate after 24 hours.

Still, the company has its challenges. In its IPO filing released last month, Snap warned of slowing user growth. That explains why Spiegel is hoping to convince investors it's not merely a social media company, but instead a "camera company."

Snap has already released Spectacles, $130 sunglasses equipped with a camera to make it easy for people to post photos and videos to Snapchat. The company is also reportedly has worked on a drone for photographing people from overhead.

"In the way that the flashing cursor became the starting point for most products on desktop computers, we believe that the camera screen will be the starting point for most products on smartphones," the company wrote in its IPO filing. "This means that we are willing to take risks in an attempt to create innovative and different camera products that are better able to reflect and improve our life experiences."

