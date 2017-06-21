Snap has announced a new feature for Snapchat that tracks your location and shares it with friends -- if you choose to use it.

Snap Map will record your location whenever you open the app, and will place your avatar or profile picture in the place where you're recording, the company said in a statement.

While the feature seems like a fun addition to an app commonly used to show off traveling exploits, it does raise some privacy questions. According to Snap, however, as soon as users enter "Ghost Mode" in the app, the company will stop collecting precise location data. Instead, Snapchat will collect the usual amount of data to power other experiences in the app, such as filters. Without that mode enabled, snaps will be thumbnailed on the map itself.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Ghost Mode would halt the collection of all location tracking. The article has been updated to more accurately reflect the feature.