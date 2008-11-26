S'mores, no campfire needed

Between the breakfast sandwich maker and this, I'm starting to rethink my microwave.

This S'mores Maker lets you bypass the campfires--and the risk of blackened marshmallows--to make the sweet sandwiches in your microwave. Just fill the back reservoir with water, which is apparently the secret to even heating. Pile on the graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows, and zap for 30 seconds.

Of course, anyone who's microwaved a Peep knows that marshmallows tend to shape-shift during cooking, so this gadget incorporates two arms to hold your s'mores in place. Four nonslip feet on the bottom keep it from sliding around on the turntable.

Just 10 bucks buys you a little taste memory of summer nights, even in the midst of winter. Which leaves me with just one question: are we also obliged to tell ghost stories while gathered around the microwave?