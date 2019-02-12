CNET también está disponible en español.

Smartphones will get weird and wild at MWC 2019 (The 3:59, Ep. 519)

We break down the rumored devices showing up in Barcelona. Also, we talk about Apple's need for an iPhone SE 2 and Amazon's acquisition of Eeros.

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

