Sling brings Cloud DVR service to Amazon TVs and tablets first

Sling TV just struck a deal with Amazon which gives select customers first dibs on the Sling Cloud DVR service. Classified as Amazon "First Look" subscribers, this subset of Sling TV customers can now cough up another $5 per month to save their recorded TV shows to Sling Cloud DVR servers online. From there they'll be able to stream these programs to Amazon Fire devices such as Kindle tablets, Amazon Fire TV Sticks, and Amazon-compatible smart tv sets.

Also included in the mix are Roku boxes which have the Amazon video app installed. Primary features of Sling Cloud DVR are no expiration dates for any content you record plus recording of multiple shows simultaneously.