Slack is down, so it's time to contemplate how far humanity has come

Sean Hollister/CNET

Oh, the human reliance on technology -- we're already so dependent on a small number of products made by a tiny number of companies that when one of them goes down, it feels like the whole world has come to a screeching halt.

Today, that product is Slack, the giant team messaging app that many companies -- including us here at CNET -- use to communicate with each other. (Over 8 million people use Slack every single day.)

We don't have any updates to share at this time and are still working to get the channel member list resolved as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/fpaLF3AA63 — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) August 16, 2018

Tomorrow, it might be Facebook, or Twitter, or something else.

This is the reason why email still exists, folks. Or, you know, ears and mouths.

Here are a couple of other times Slack has caused us to do some navel-gazing by virtue of an outage. There have been others, and there will be more.

Update, 9:46 a.m. PT: And just like that, the moment for real-life human conversation has passed, as Slack appears to be coming back up for us here at CNET. Note that Slack hasn't updated its dashboard quite yet, and is still showing some connectivity issues. It may still be down for you.