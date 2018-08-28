Slack went down again, but the outage appears to be over

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

If you couldn't log into Slack, the oh-so-popular team messaging app used by 8 million people every day, you're not alone. It went down -- at least for you.

Slack officially confirmed that it's experiencing "connectivity issues" around 10:30 a.m. PT Tuesday, and though Slack still seems to be working in several CNET offices across the US, we can confirm we experienced a few issues using it.

We're aware of the connectivity issues affecting folks. We're looking into the cause; sorry for the disruption! https://t.co/9bGMtt65DH — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) August 28, 2018

But this didn't seem to be the premium, world-stopping grade of Slack outage that would get us to collectively contemplate our humanity. The last time this happened, DownDetector had thousands of simultaneous reports, and a simple Twitter search for "slack down" summoned a rampaging river of complaints and jokes.

Today, it's looking more like hundreds of simultaneous reports, and my Twitter stream is merely popping along like a tiny four-banger automobile with a blown head gasket. (I have personal experience there.)

So we expect that things should be just fine with Slack before long, if they aren't already working for you.

Update, 11:24 a.m. PT: Slack says things are improving:

Connections are improving for workspaces, though we're not out of the woods yet. https://t.co/9bGMtt65DH — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) August 28, 2018

Update, 11:45 a.m. PT: The Slack outage appears to be over.