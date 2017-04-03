Skyscraper pioneer Fazlur Rahman Khan celebrated in Google Doodle

Google

Google celebrated the 88th birthday of structural engineer and architect Fazlur Rahman Khan with a skyscraper-themed Doodle on Monday.

Khan, who was born in Bangladesh, died in 1982. He was famous for pioneering "tubular design" for high-rise buildings and designing the Sears Tower and the John Hancock Center.

"As a youth my father never imagined that one day he would be building skyscrapers," said his daughter Yasmin Sabina Khan. "A humanitarian in his personal as well as professional life, he was inspired by the belief that his work had a positive impact and he encouraged other engineers not to lose track of the purpose of their profession."

When in 1972 he was named Construction's Man of the Year, he said: "The technical man must not be lost in his own technology. He must be able to appreciate life, and life is art, drama, music and, most importantly, people."