Skype now plays nicer with your low-end Android phone

Popular phone apps that receive regular updates often emphasize compatibility with the very latest big-name phones, like the iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy S9. But, that march toward the newest hardware can sometimes leave older phones out in the cold, struggling to run apps that demand ever-more-powerful processors, more RAM and more storage space.

Microsoft

Voice and video chat app Skype, owned by Microsoft, has announced an update specifically for phones running Android versions 4.0.3 to 5.1 (the latest version is Android 8.1). In a blog post announcing the new version, the company said it will be, "lighter on both disk and memory consumption, allowing for greater speed and better audio and video quality on lower end Android devices, as well as increased performance in challenging network conditions."

Microsoft says the new update is starting to roll out now, and should be available worldwide in the coming weeks.