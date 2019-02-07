Skype can now blur the background to hide your messy house

Microsoft/Screenshot by CNET

Now you don't have to clean up before making Skype calls.

Microsoft has added a background-blurring feature to its video calling service in its latest update.

"With a simple toggle, right-click, or even through your Skype settings, your background will be instantly and subtly blurred, leaving just you as the only focal point," the Skype team wrote Wednesday.

It's similar to the blurring feature the company added to Microsoft Teams last year and could be handy if, say, your kids wandered in the room while you were being interviewed over Skype.

The feature uses artificial intelligence that's "trained in human form detection" -- and that includes recognizing your hair, hands and arms -- to keep you in focus.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to request for comment on whether the feature will come the Skype's mobile version.