Sky launches sci-fi channel so you can watch 'Blade Runner'

Sunset Boulevard/Getty

Sky is launching a dedicated science-fiction channel stuffed with out-of-this-world classics. Leading the way is the original "Blade Runner", so you can immerse yourself in Ridley Scott's stylish world of rogue replicants before the sequel arrives in cinemas.

The Sky Cinema Sci-Fi Channel launches this Saturday, 9 Sept., and runs for a month. It will be free to existing Sky Cinema customers. If you don't have Sky dish, you can watch it through Sky's online service Now TV.

The cut of "Blade Runner" shown will be the theatrical version. Other featured films include "Close Encounters of The Third Kind", "Minority Report", "The Terminator", and every Star Trek and Star Wars movie.

"Blade Runner 2049", directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Ryan Gosling and Jared Leto alongside original star Harrison Ford, is out on 6 Oct.