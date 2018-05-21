Siri changes her tune on WWDC

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Siri was more than happy to chat about Apple's WWDC on Monday, but it turns out she may have been talking about last year's developers conference.

Now, if you ask Siri about Apple's upcoming WWDC, the digital assistant says, "You can get all the details about Apple's 2018 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at Apple.com."

On Monday, if you asked Siri about WWDC, she offered up responses about a HomePod and a Siri voice change. You can see the responses, first noticed by Apple blog The Apple Post, below.

However, some people are saying the Siri quotes refer to last year's WWDC instead of WWDC 2018, according to 9to5mac. Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.

Screenshot by Gordon Gottsegen/CNET

There have been rumors about Apple releasing a cheaper version of HomePod. We're also eager to see if Apple will have updates for Siri. The smart assistant has some catching up to do now that Amazon's Alexa is popping up in more and more devices, and Google Assistant is making eerily human robo-calls with Google Duplex.

For now, we'll just have to wait and see if Siri offers up any new hits about WWDC 2018, which runs June 4-8.

First published May 21, 1:28 p.m. PT.

Update, May 22 at 4:55 a.m. PT: This story has been updated throughout to reflect reports that the Siri responses may have been referencing last year's WWDC.