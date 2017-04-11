Scientists invent new material for storing data

NUS

A nano-sized piece of film could hold the key to faster and bigger storage while using less power compared with current solid-state memory solutions.

Scientists at the National University of Singapore's Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering have combined cobalt and palladium into a film that's capable of housing stable skyrmions -- tiny magnetic whirls that can store and process data.

Skyrmions are usually stabilized with a magnetic field, but this new material allows the creation of stable magnetic skyrmions without the need for one at room temperature, said the university's press release.

"[A] Skyrmion is a topologically protected object against fluctuations, thus providing a ultimately small cell size for magnetic memories," explained Associate Professor Yang Hyunsoo to CNET.

The need for more data storage has become critical as the amount of daily photos and videos continue to grow in the age of social media. Data is a finite resource, and the amount generated is expected to grow by more than 10 times in the next decade. Skyrmions could help solve the need for more storage space.

While information is stored on magnetic materials just like hard disk drives, it uses the tiny skyrmions as the basic "bit" of information. Once the research team figure out how to create fully 3D skyrmion architectures and stack up the film, it'll be possible to increase the density by a factor of 10 to 100 times, allowing for even more storage using the racetrack memory method.

That said, don't get your hopes up just yet. As with all scientific research, commercialization is still "years out."