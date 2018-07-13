CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Sing along with a NSFW Deadpool 2 musical parody

The Merc with a Mouth sings and slays his way through Disney songs and superhero team-ups in this fan-made video.

deadpoolEnlarge Image

We had a feeling Deadpool always wanted to be a Disney princess. Now we have proof.

 Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Warning: NSFW in a rude, crude but funny Deadpool sort of way.

If you loved Deadpool 2, then you'll probably end up at least humming along with this fan-made musical parody video posted to YouTube on Tuesday.

There's plenty to love in this very foul-mouthed musical tribute to Deadpool

The almost 13-minute long parody not only does a very impressive job of mimicking Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds' voice and mannerisms, but there are a lot of Easter eggs tucked away too. 

It's entertaining to see the X-Men and Avengers show up, but the real treat is hearing Deadpool's potty-mouth versions of songs from Disney's family friendly movies like Moana, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Mulan and Beauty and the Beast.

Of course, you can't have a Deadpool tribute without plenty of violence, blood and inappropriate sexual jokes. But fans will probably also appreciate seeing Deadpool dressed up as a Disney princess complete with a diamond tiara. 

Don't forget to watch all the way to the end of the video. After all, you can't parody a superhero movie without some sort of post-credits scene.

Now Playing: Watch this: Deadpool is back and he hasn't toned down the language
2:39
Next Article: MacBook Pro surprise upgrade: New Intel chips, more RAM but no keyboard fix