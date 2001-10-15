Simplified SAN storage system offered

Winchester Systems announced a new low-cost way for businesses to implement a storage area networking (SAN) system to speed access to corporate data. The company's FlashDisk SAN-In-A-Box allows companies to set up a SAN without expensive Fibre channel connections.
A SAN-In-A-Box system with eight 7,200-rpm disk drives with total storage of 1.45 terabytes sells for $62,580.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.