Simplified SAN storage system offered

Winchester Systems announced a new low-cost way for businesses to implement a storage area networking (SAN) system to speed access to corporate data. The company's FlashDisk SAN-In-A-Box allows companies to set up a SAN without expensive Fibre channel connections. A SAN-In-A-Box system with eight 7,200-rpm disk drives with total storage of 1.45 terabytes sells for $62,580.