Sick of gray? The Product Red Amazon Echo is back in stock ahead of Black Friday

Amazon

Unless you're willing to spend extra on a woodgrain shell, the Amazon Echo smart speaker comes in your choice of gray, gray or gray (or heather gray, sandstone, or charcoal if you want to get specific about it).

Now, you've got another option, because starting today, the Product Red Edition Amazon Echo is back in stock, and available for preorder right now with a ship date of Dec. 5.

It isn't on sale at the moment, so you'll have to buy it at its full $100 price if you want one now. That might sting a little since you can currently get two Amazon Echo speakers for the same price as a special buy from QVC. That said, you can feel good about the fact that for each Product Red Echo sold, Amazon donates $10 to the Global Fund's efforts to combat the spread of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

The better plan if you're dead set on red? Wait until Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22), when Amazon will list it along with the gray Echo speakers for $30 off -- just $69.

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Now playing: Watch this: Tricks to score extra savings on Black Friday and Cyber...

Black Friday 2018 deals in each category

Black Friday 2018 deals by store

Black Friday 2018: CNET's complete coverage