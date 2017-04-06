Showtime will let you download to your phone now too

Showtime

Showtime now lets subscribers download anything in its streaming app to their phones, freeing you up to watch when you're on a plane ride or suffering through zero connectivity on your phone. (Just plan in advance.)

It follows in the footsteps of Netflix and Amazon, which offer the perk for parts of their potpourri catalog, but it's rare for a traditional TV channel to offer. Amazon's subscription video service has long offered downloads for its subscription video members, and Netflix introduced the option in November. But among traditional TV networks that also offer a digital streaming option, the feature is rare. Showtime's main rival, HBO, doesn't offer downloads; smaller premium cable networks like Starz and Epix do.

(Note: Showtime is owned by CBS, the parent company of CNET.)

Tom Christie, Showtime chief operating officer, said the feature was high on the list of subscribers' most-requested, and it's an offering that the network has been working toward for years.

"As we started to acquire rights to distribute content over the internet, it was something we knew we had to ask for," he said in an interview. "It was almost 10 years ago when this process started."

Though an update to its streaming apps, its entire library is now available for download, be it movies, documentaries, specials, sports or original series like "Billions" -- or the upcoming "Twin Peaks" reboot. Downloads are available to pretty much anyone who pays for Showtime, whether it's through pay a traditional pay-TV subscription like cable or satellite, via the channel's stand-alone streaming service, an add-on channel on Hulu or Amazon, or a digital TV membership like Playstation Vue.

People with a Showtime subscription through Amazon, Hulu or Playstation Vue can't download in one place, but they can log into the Showtime Anytime app to access downloads. YouTube TV, which just launched yesterday, offers Showtime but doesn't authenticate with Showtime Anytime quite yet.