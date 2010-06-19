Showcase Live update: Tablets, slates, Netbooks

On Thursday, June 24, at 6 p.m. PDT here in San Francisco at the CNET headquarters, we're hosting our second CNET Showcase Live event. This time, the focus is on tablets, slates, and Netbooks, and it promises to be an informative hands-on event for the people who can make it.

I'll start the event with a discussion between me, Donald Bell, and Dan Ackerman on the market for small, portable computers, and an overview of the existing and upcoming products. Then we'll break to the best part: the demos.

We're going to have great products from the following vendors at the event: Apple, Archos, Asus, Nvidia, Panasonic, Samsung, and Toshiba. Which products? I can't tell you yet, because some of them are so new that I have to keep the info secret until the day of the showcase.

So let this be a reminder: If you will be in San Francisco on June 24, sign up to attend CNET Showcase Live. It's going to be great.

The event is free to attend but requires tickets. I just opened up a new block of seats. So put your name down here to sign up. Hope to see you June 24.