Short: Wonderware introduces InControl

Wonderware introduced its InControl PC-based software. It is designed to provide a complete "open" architecture control solution, allowing users to replace proprietary programmable logic controllers, and bring the flexibility of the Microsoft Windows NT to the factory floor. It enables the flow of real-time data collected on the factory floor to anywhere else in the corporation because it supports TCP/IP as well as Internet and intranet protocols. InControl will ship early next year and is expected to have a list price of $7,500.