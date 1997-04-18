CNET también está disponible en español.

Internet

Short Take: Women of note on the Net

Women of NASA will sponsor Virtual Take Our Daughters to Work Day, featuring online chats with women who have distinguished themselves in various professions. The event is scheduled for April 24, "Take Our Daughters to Work Day." Chat guests will include Olympic marathoner Nancy Ditz and CNN anchor Judy Woodruff.

