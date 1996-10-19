Short Take: Wiz reports 124 percent revenue increase

Wiz Technology expects to report $8.3 million in revenues for the fiscal year ending July 31, an increase of 124 percent from $3.7 million last year. Despite its decision to take charges in the fourth quarter of fiscal 1996 in connection with the acquisitions of Q&A Software and marketing rights to an intranet technology, the company expects to report a profit for the year. The company lost $562,711, or 7 cents per share, in fiscal 1995.
