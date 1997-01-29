Short Take: VocalTec reports loss

CNET también está disponible en español.
VocalTec reported revenues of $3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31. The net loss for the quarter was $2.4 million, or 27 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $500,000, or 9 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of 1995. For the year ended December 31, revenues were $8.5 million, compared with 1995 revenues of $2.5 million. Net loss for 1996 was $7.2 million, or 86 cents per share, including a one-time charge of $1.3 million, or 15 cents per share, related to the acquisition of Insitu. The 1996 net loss without that charge was $5.9 million, or 71 cents per share, compared with a net loss for the same period a year ago of $1.4 million, or 23 cents per share.
