Short Take: VeriTest checks up on Microsoft vendors

VeriTest, an independent computer product testing laboratory, announced that it has been selected by Microsoft as the site for validation of third-party applications seeking the "Featuring Microsoft Visual Basic Technology" logo. Applications that have licensed and integrated the Visual Basic programming system, Applications Edition, version 5.0 will be tested under the program against a set of criteria designed to assure users that software vendors have integrated the system properly and consistently.